Mary Ann Stoeckel, 80

Mary Ann (Wavrin) Stoeckel, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Our House Senior Living – Austin Memory Care, after a five-year battle with dementia. Mary Ann was born in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Lester and Dorothy (Wodarczak) Wavrin on April 14, 1942. She met her husband, Max Otto Stoeckel in 1959, at the Owatonna fair and later married on December 31, 1960. For 57 years, Mary and Max lived one mile west of Brownsdale, Minnesota. Mary Ann loved watching TV, especially game shows. She also loved playing cards, dominos, and other games with her family. Mary Ann was quite the sassy one and told you the way it was. Those who were close to her would say she was the “Queen B.” Mary Ann was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her six children, Robert (Julie) Stoeckel, Dianne (Calvin) Morgan, David (Shelia) Stoeckel, Renee (David) Wheeler, Theresa Stoeckel, and Lori Stoeckel; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Cathy, Judy, and Patty. She is now with her husband, Max Stoeckel; parents, Lester and Dorothy Wavrin; grandchildren, Max and Tommy; brother, Tommy; and sister, Joan.

No services will be held at this time, per Mary Ann’s request. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.