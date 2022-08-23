Marion P. Dossett

Marion Pearl Dossett, age 91, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Heather Haus Assisted Living in Blooming Prairie, where she had resided since November of 2021. Marion was born March 5, 1931, to William and Minnie (Blank) Wagner in Minnesota Lake, where she was raised and later moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota, where she graduated from high school. Marion held several jobs after high school including a server at the Union Hall in Albert Lea, and Munsingwear, where she was asked to represent the company on many business trips to Minneapolis, Minnesota. On February 21, 1959, she married Richard Valentine Dossett in Mason City, Iowa. The couple lived in Albert Lea, Austin, Byron, Blooming Prairie, and Rochester. After raising her family, Marion went to school to become a masseuse. She received her massage certification in 1974 and was later employed at the YMCA in Austin. Marion will always be remembered for her big personality and her sense of humor. She also had an independent streak that will always be admired and a great love for her family.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Larry) Schmeling, and Margery (Ronnie) Schmeling, both of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; son, Steven (Kim) Dossett of Rochester, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Ashley (James) Boehnke and Cody Schmeling; and two great grandchildren, MiKenna and Macy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, William and Minnie Wagner; and brother, Elmer Wagner.

A private family graveside service will be held. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.