Margaret Caroline Campbell, 98, formerly of Austin, MN, died, Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Countyview Estates in Fairfax, MN.

Margaret was born on August 28, 1924 in a farmhouse in Freeborn County to Anton and Anna Hanson. She attended Freeborn County Ungraded Elementary School.

She married Vernon Campbell on January 8, 1944 at the home of the Lutheran Pastor in Glenville, MN.

Margaret enjoyed sewing, traveling, watching nature shows and dancing with her beloved partner Harold Hoyum.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Campbell and daughters Marcia Lee Campbell and Cheryl Ann Robinson

Margaret is survived by her Daughters and Son-in-law: Diane Tompkins, Woodbury, MN; Gail (Steve) Herschman, Gibbon, MN; Grandchildren: Chris Haffner; Tom Haffner; Kevin Tompkins (Pete Verhagen); Zach (Monica) Herschman; Cassie (Phil) Hartgrave; Step-Grandchild: Sarah Robinson; Great Grandchildren: Alex, Emily, Liam, Henry, Teddy, Stanley, and April; Sister-In-Law: Mary Dise, Marshall, MN; Nieces and Nephews

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 3rd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Shari Mason officiating. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.