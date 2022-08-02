Lucella (Sally) Michels has joined her family in Heaven on July 31, 2022. Sally was born on April 22, 1930, in Meyer, Iowa to Alban and Kathren Hemann. She grew up on a farm east of Meyer.

On May 4, 1949, she married the lover of her life, Jerome (Jerry) Michels, at Sacred Heart Church in Meyer. They shared their love with three daughters, Judy, Mary Jane, and Julie.

Sally worked at the Normandy Cafe in Austin, owned the Melody Cafe in Osage, IA, before moving back to Austin. She worked at Lansing Corners, Big Bob’s Skillet and for 18 years at the Woodvale Home for the Handicapped. She received her National Certified Dietary Managers degree from Austin Vocational College, later receiving her National Certified Dietary Managers degree from Concordia College in St. Paul, MN.

When she retired, she worked at the Senior Center part-time and did volunteer work at The Austin Medical Center and Salvation Army. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, crocheting, fishing, playing cards, doing crafts and going to Polka Festivals. Sally was an active member of Queen of Angels Church, Austin Women of Moose, Eagles Auxiliary, Senior Center and Golden Age Club.

She is survived by three daughters, Judy and Arlen Karau, Mary Jane Baldus, and Julie (Greg) Mullenbach. She had seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Kelly, Jonathan, Jenifer, Jessica, Heidi, and Sara. She was also gifted with eleven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind sisters-in-laws Marcella Hackenmiller, Darlene Hemann, Gloria Michels, Laura Michels and brother-in-law Ken Harvey, several nephews, nieces, and friends.

Proceeding her in death is husband Jerry Michels, parents, Alban and Katie Hemann, son-in-law, Dale Schipull, father and mother-in-law, Roman and Bertha Michels, Vince and Irene Hemann, Eugene and Donna Hemann, Belle and Bernard Spitz, Gervase, Patty and Nancy Hemann, Clem and Bernice Hemann, Viola Hemann, LaVern Michels, Bill Michels, Margaret Harvey, Rudy Hackemiller, Carl and Joann Tatone, Artie Hemann, and Annette Sonberg.