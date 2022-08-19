Llama show coming in October

The Midwest Llama Association’s annual llama show, Llamapalooza 2022, will be held on Oct. 1-2 at the Mower County Fair Grounds in the Crane Pavilion.

This year’s two-day event is themed “Family Game Night-Game On” and features obstacle courses with game themes, backyard games to play and decorations. Game-themed photo backgrounds are available and will provide an opportunity for great photos. There are going to be vendors selling Llama Bean Coffee, Llama t-shirts made to order, and much more.

Llamapalooza has created a public relations opportunity. LlamAbilities will partner llamas with individuals with different abilities on Sept 30. Each year a different group of individuals in the community with varying abilities will be chosen to participate.

This year’s participants are youth with emotional behavior disorders living in Mower and Olmsted counties. Mower and Olmsted County 4-H Llama Program youth and adults, and Midwest Llama Association members will be volunteering with participants to learn about, interact, and complete a game-themed obstacle course with llamas and alpacas.