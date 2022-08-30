Linda R. Overby, 59 of Armstrong, Iowa, formerly of Austin, Minnesota passed away suddenly on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, Iowa.

Linda Rae was born May 15, 1959 to Frank and Eva Belle (Earl) Krulish. She was raised in Lyle, Minnesota and graduated from Lyle High School.

In 1984 Linda was united in marriage to Randy Overby at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. They resided in Austin until 2017 when they moved to Armstrong, Iowa. Linda retired from Hormel Foods after more than 30 years of service.

Linda had many interests including puzzles, arts and crafts, crossword puzzles, and fill in books. Over the years, Linda and Randy enjoyed softball, camping and shooting pool. Most of all, she loved the time she was able to spend with her granddaughter Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Randy on May 7, 2022; daughter Jessica Rae Overby; parents Frank and Eva Belle Krulish; sister Becky Briggs; brother James Krulish; mother-in-law Wanda (Thompson) Overby; brothers-in-law Lupe Castellanos and Bill Barnes.

Linda is survived by her sons Raymond Overby and Mathew Overby; granddaughter Bailey Overby; brothers Robert (Dar) Krulish and Randy Krulish; father-in-law Carstin “Bud” Overby; sisters-in-law Bonnie Krulish, Linda Castellanos, Kathy Barnes, Cindy (Rod) McAlister, Peggy (Craig) Nelson, Wendy (Dwight) Overby, Tammy Overby, Jody (Bill) Finnegan; brother-in-law Eddy Overby; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Father John Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at clasenjordan.com.