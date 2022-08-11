Ladies Golf Club holds Club Championship

The Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies Golf Club held their Club Championship Tournament on Wednesday.

In Championship Flight, Sue Erickson won low gross with a score of 93. First Flight winners were Mary Jo Swoboda with a low gross score of 104, first low net went to Joyce Anderson with a 77, second low net went to Jan Thissen with a 79, and third low net went to Patty Peterson with an 80.

In Second Flight, Joy Blaser took low gross with a score of 107, first low net went to Doris Hagen with a 77, second low net went to Linda Youngmark with a 78, and third low net went to Nancy Wesely with an 82.

Third Flight winners were Jan Waller with a low gross of 109, first low net went to Janice Perrigo with a 69, second low net went to Sandy May with a 74, and third low net went to Sheila Cotter with a 77. Birdies were made by Dianne Barnett on hole number No. 4, and Patty Shatek also on hole No. 4. Chip-ins were made by Mary Jo Swoboda on hole No. 7, and Jan Waller on hole No. 11.