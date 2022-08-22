KSMQ Public Television sponsors Main Street celebration

Main Street in Austin will be filled with music on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of KSMQ Public Television’s 50th birthday celebration. The Austin-based PBS television station is marking its service anniversary with free music concerts and family entertainment beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. on Main Street.

“We are so grateful to have KSMQ Public Television in our community,” said Austin Mayor Steve King. “The city of Austin has been coordinating with KSMQ for many months on this fun, free day of events. I hope that families can come down and celebrate KSMQ’s 50th anniversary.”

The concerts begin at 1 p.m. with “Tricia and the Toonies” specifically for the younger set. Other groups that are scheduled to take the stage include “Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master,” “Divas through the Decades,” and “St. Andrews Sisters.” The evening concludes with the popular Minneapolis-based acapella quartet “Tonic Sol-Fa” at 7 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine so event goers should dress accordingly. Food and beverages are available from Main Street restaurants. No alcohol will be sold or permitted within the festival area. Several food trucks will be operating nearby.

Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, September 16 so that volunteers can prepare the stage area for the community celebration.

Along with KSMQ Public Television, sponsors include Home Federal Savings Bank, The SPAM® Museum, and Potach and Mitchell Dental Office. KSMQ’s Bob Hartman will serve as emcee.

Besides its 50th birthday, KSMQ is also celebrating the move to its new facility, The Broadcast Center, located at 107 W. Oakland. Construction of the $5.1 million television and media center was completed this month, less than a year after groundbreaking in October 2021 at the former site of the Plunkett Law Office building.

KSMQ Public Television will be sponsoring a series of public tours of the facility beginning in early 2023.