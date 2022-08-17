James Kent Steiner went to his eternal home with his Savior and those who have gone on before him on August 4, 2022. He was born on August 26, 1925, to Melvin and Bess Steiner in Fort Wayne, IN. He attended and became a life-long fan of Notre Dame, but when his parents moved to Dallas, TX, he enrolled in SMU and met the love of his life, Anne Vaughan, just down the block from his house. They were married 66 years before Anne passed away in 2011 due to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Jim was an employee of Hormel Foods Corporation for his whole work career and always preferred Hormel products over any other meat products on the market.

Jim is survived by his children, Cheryl Lyren (Doug), San Antonio, TX; Debbie Wells (Gary), Duncan, SC; Melinda Rounds, Garfield, AR; and Kent Steiner, Austin, MN, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Dad’s devoted friend and housekeeper, Lynn Jackson, and many other of his wonderful family and friends.

A service honoring Jim’s life and home-going will be August 29 at 1:30 p.m. at University United Methodist Church in San Antonio.