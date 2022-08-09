In Your Community: Sign honors Jacob Herzog
Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Partners with the Herzog View naming and signage gather Wednesday (July 27) at the recently installed sign at the overlook next to Austin’s East Side Lake dam. Pictured (left to right) are Tim Ruzek, outreach coordinator for Cedar River Watershed District; Steve Barrett, executive director of Austin Area Foundation; Suzanne McCarthy, great-niece of the late Jacob Herzog (leader of East Side Lake’s creation); Dave Merrill, director of Austin Parks & Recreation Department; and Austin Mayor Steve King. Ruzek, who requested the overlook be named in honor of Herzog, applied for and received a $1,500 grant from the Austin Area Foundation for the signage to honor of Herzog and detail the man-made lake’s history. Austin Park & Rec contributed additional funding to cover the sign’s costs and had a crew install it this summer. Photo provided