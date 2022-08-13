In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and again on Wednesday at the same time of 11:30 a.m. We’re always hoping to add to our numbers. Players come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie.

Seven teams played both sessions this week.

Winners on Tuesday were:

• First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third place, Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup

• Fourth place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

On Wednesday, winners were:

• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson