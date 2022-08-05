In You Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting at 11:30 a.m. each day. Players come from Northwood and Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea, Austin, Rose Creek and Blooming Prairie. We are competing with county fairs, heat, reunions — as our numbers show.

We had seven teams on Tuesday. Winners were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesday nine teams vied for places and prizes, winners were:

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third place, Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Fourth place, Romelle Enderson and Dave Ring

Types of Bridge varied in the period spanning the 1800s through the early 1900s.

Popular back then was the Howell Movement, the Mitchell Movement and the Women’s Movement. Both Howell and Mitchell Movements are still played in clubs all over the world, yet neither of them lived to see the era of Contract Bridge.

The Women’s Movement has shown the world that Duplicate Bridge (whist) is not a man’s game only. In those early years if a wife did not play whist, she could not teach her children. In upscale families, whist lessons with a tutor were on a par with lessons on singing, dancing, playing the piano and/or speaking French; essential skills for a properly educated woman. So says Julian Laderman’s article in the July Bridge Bulletin.