Howard F. Smeby, 79

Age 79 of North Hudson

Beloved Husband and Father

Passed away on August 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay; daughter, Sarah (Ryan Schultz); brother, James (Fran) Smeby; in-laws, Cletus (Peggy) Ratigan, JoAnn (Allen) Olson; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John Dirks; sister, Patricia Smeby; sister/brother-in-law, Phyllis (Sid) Tull. Services to be held at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN) Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 29th with a visitation one hour prior to service and from 4-8PM, Sunday, August 28th. Interment Fairview Cemetery.