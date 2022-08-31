Hormel launches its 16th annual Global Impact Report

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced the launch of its 16th annual Global Impact Report. The report, available online at https://csr.hormelfoods.com/, contains detailed information about the company’s progress toward its corporate responsibility and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals in fiscal 2021.

“For over 130 years, we’ve been making a difference, with our people, in our communities and with our products,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “We do this by producing high-quality, safe, affordable and convenient food products while being an unwavering steward of the environment. We are on a mission with Our Food Journey — one that compels us to do our part every day to make the world a better place and to continue to raise the bar on our ESG efforts.”

In 2021, the company was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine, one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power, a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times and one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company also received several Impact Awards from Progressive Grocer for its educational support and food security programs.

Some highlights of the company’s 2021 progress include:

• The company launched its updated set of corporate responsibility and ESG goals – its 20 By 30 Challenge. Through the updated goal set, the company is striving to achieve 20 qualitative and quantitative goals and commitments by the end of 2030. The goals were based on a key topics assessment process that helped the company identify and prioritize the issues most relevant to the business and its stakeholders. The goals also support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

• Initiated or completed several renewable energy wind and solar projects and is on track to have an approved science-based target for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2023.



• Assessed several regenerative agriculture projects, and its Applegate subsidiary launched the Applegate Naturals® Do Good Dog™ hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands.

To ensure the company’s high standards for animal care are met, more than 2,300 audits were conducted. In addition, the company continued its antibiotic stewardship work and published its first Antibiotic Stewardship Report. The report provides comprehensive, detailed and transparent information about the company’s antibiotic stewardship program and metrics from some of the farms in its supply chain.