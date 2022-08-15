Highway 105 resurfacing project begins Aug. 22 from Iowa border to Austin

Motorists on Highway 105 from the Iowa border to Turtle Creek in Austin should be alert for lane restrictions beginning Aug. 22 as crews begin resurfacing the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work in Austin will include a detour for approximately two weeks beginning Aug. 29 for storm sewer replacement at Highway 105 and 22nd Avenue SW and is expected to last one week. Other work on the project includes accessibility improvements on sidewalks such as curb cuts as well as storm sewer and drainage work on the 11-mile work zone.

Work is scheduled to be complete at the end of September.

During the detour, motorists traveling north on Highway 105 (12th Street SW) should turn left on 29th Avenue SW, turn right on Mower County Road 21 (31st Street SW) and then turn right on 16th Avenue SW which intersects with Highway 105. Motorists traveling south on Highway 105 will use the same detour in reverse.

Flaggers will be in place during pavement removal and repaving work, so minor traffic delays are expected.