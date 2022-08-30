Hemp & Food Health Day on a Regenerative Farm Sept. 17 near Austin

Consumers, farmers and community members are invited to the second annual Hemp & Food Health Day on a Regenerative Farm event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Tom Cotter farm near Austin (50203 205th St.).

This free event, which includes lunch and a beer social, is sponsored by Cotter Farm, Superior Cannabis Company, the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition, Mower County Soil and Water District and the Land Stewardship Project.

To reserve a spot by Sept. 14, register at https://bit.ly/3JUCUGQ. You can also register in person at Superior Cannabis Company, 125 North Main Street, Austin. For more information, contact Mark Gutierrez at 505-980-1360.

The farm is located just west of Austin on 205th Street, west of County Rd. 21 (31st Street SW) and east of 900th Avenue; look for event signs.

Local foods, community engagement and autonomy around food health will be the focus of this event, which will feature demonstrations and talks by local experts, as well as farm tours and presentations. During this event, a nutritionist, natural food chef, backyard gardeners, canning experts, hemp growers and regenerative farmers will be on-hand to discuss growing and eating healthy food and the benefits of hemp for the environment and humans.