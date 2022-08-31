Gladys Rubin, 75

Gladys Ann Rubin, 75 of Brownsdale, MN passed away peacefully at the Legacy on August 30th 2022.

Gladys was born to John B and Lillie W. (Naatz) Rubin on March 16th 1947 in Brownsdale, MN.

She is survived by her sister, Grace E. Lamb and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Marion C. Wendelken, Clara L Murphy; three brothers -in – law and several aunts and uncles. Gladys will be laid to rest by her parents at 10:30 a.m. September 8, 2022 in the Dexter Cemetery in Dexter, MN. Blessed be her memory. Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield assisted with arrangements.

