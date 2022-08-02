Game & Fish Building ready for 2022 fair

The Game & Fish Building is ready for the 2022 Mower County Fair.

Exhibitors include the Izaak Walton League – Austin Chapter 10, Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District, Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation – Cedar River Longbeards Chapter.

On Aug. 9, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Waterville Fisheries Division will be stocking the fish displays with area fish.

The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center will be giving naturalist presentations at the Game & Fish Building during the fair. These will occur Wednesday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. They will have live animals that can be touched and seen up close.

Stop by the Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District booth on Aug. 10, to talk to one of the SWCD experts.

On Aug. 11, the Mower County Habitat and Pheasants Forever Chapter will be staffing the building. To learn more about preserving habitat and helping pheasants, stop in and talk to one of the chapter members.

Gobble like a wild turkey at the Cedar River Longbeards – National Wild Turkey Federation youth wild turkey calling contest at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Those interested should meet on the east side of the Game & Fish building at 6 p.m. on that Friday.

Enjoy a walk around the Game & Fish building to see the restored prairie. There is also a Prairie Patio on the south side of the building where you can sit, relax, and enjoy the scenery.

The Game & Fish volunteer committee includes Arlen Schamber, Bruce Bates, Bruce Stundahl, Dave Cole, Kristi Morgan, Linden Anderson, Ron Christensen, and Terry Dorsey.