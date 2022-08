LYLE, Minn. – Celebration Of Life Ceremony will take place Saturday August 27th from 10:00am-Noon at Mower County Senior Center 400 3rd Ave NE Austin, MN

Please join us to celebrate his life by sharing photos and stories.

Cecil Wayne Chilson, 84, Lyle, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Home from Natural causes.

Arrangements by Lisa Chilson.