Fireworks thrill fans after a thrilling night of racing at Chateau Speedway

By Matthew Grage

After two weeks of rainouts it was back to action Friday Night at Chateau Speedway in Lansing with drivers keeping cautions to a minimum. The night also featured the track’s yearly late season Fireworks Show. Sponsors for the night were Kath Overhead Doors and Root River Auto Bus and Diesel which put up three cash prizes and a pair of Bike giveaways at intermission.

Pocketing extra money in the A Mods was Steve Wetzstein of West Concord who collected his third feature win of the season as he led flag to flag in the caution free feature. Jason Cummins of New Richland made a nice run from a row four starting spot to move up to second. Steve put together a sweep for the night as he also took one of the two heats with the other going to Joel Alberts of Mantorville. He drew numbers eight and ten giving AJ Zvorak of Blooming Prairie and Matt Stark of Austin the bonus $100 bills for the class.

For the Stock Cars it was Andrew Eischens of Taopi who took the extra cash in another caution free feature with his drawing of the numbers six and seven giving an extra $100 to Jason Newkirk and Daniel Klingfus both of Austin. Blake Adams of Stacyville Iowa and Travis Shipman of Mason City Iowa took the classes heat wins.

A single caution did little to slow down Kadden Kath who picked up his fifth feature win of the year in the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified class. Greg Pfeifer Junior of Austin who finished second took one of the heat wins while the other went to Dan Wheeler of Savage.

Two fall specials will follow the next two weekends in September including the “Spirit of 83 Memorial” which will feature the 25th annual Mike Guttormson Memorial Modified Feature Event pm September 9. Race Time every Friday Night is 7:15 p.m. for the first green flag.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens; 2. PJ Duchene; 3. Jack Paulson; 4. Jack Maas; 5. Devyn Deyo

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Noah Grinstead; 2. Hunter Kennedy; 3. Michael Johnson; 4. Caleb Korpi; 5. Cole Neisius

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Steve Wetzstein; 2. Jason Cummins; 3. AJ Hoff; 4. Ryan Wetzstein; 5. Darwin Karau

MANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Shawn Poston; 2. Brian Schott; 3. Maison Poston; 4. Brandon Blanchard; 5. Ryan Timm

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath; 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 3. Kobie Kath; 4. Kylie Kath; 5. Trevis Underdahl

SKJEVLAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens; 2. Joe Schmit; 3. Chris Toot; 4. Travis Shipman; 5. Blake Adams