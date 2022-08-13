Evie Mohrfeld: A great day for a ball game

It’s been a few years since we’ve taken a bus group to the Minnesota Twins game but what a thrill to see a 4-1 Twins win on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon. We all enjoyed the stadium, perfect weather and our wonderful seats that were close to the action and comfortable under the overhang. We hope to be making a return trip again next season.

Aug. 24: This is our second trip to the Chanhassen Dinner theater for the hit musical “Footloose.” We will depart at 9 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot (as all of our trips do). We have obtained a couple more tickets for this show so if you are interested, call our travel numbers. We will return at about 6 p.m.

Sept. 13: Church Basement Ladies “Plowin Thru.” The Church Basement Ladies are at it again. It’s 1975 and all of your favorite characters are back! Watch the ladies in their polyester pantsuits sing, dance and laugh their way through this hilarious and touching new musical. This trip includes a hearty lunch prior to the show. Departs at 9 a.m., return about 5:30 p.m. Wait list only.

Sept. 25: Stillwater Riverboat Cruise and Trolley Ride. Spend the afternoon cruising the St Croix River and enjoy a nice lunch onboard. There will be some walking to board the riverboat. We are not handicap accessible for all trips. You do not need to wear masks (currently) and showing vaccine cards has been lifted. But always be prepared.

The Oct. 7-15 New England tour is will look for fall color and beautiful scenery on four scenic train rides and three charter boat tours. Travelers will be receiving their travel packets in mid-September so watch your email for more information. This trip is full.

Other extended trips by air for our travelers includes a March 17-23, 2023 visit to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island. There is also a very senior-friendly European river cruise scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 2023 on the Seine River. We will fly into Paris and spend two nights touring the city before embarking on the MS Scenic Gem. The trip is highlighted with tours of the World War II Normandy beaches and American Cemetery. Sign-ups are happening for both trips now.

We do have plans for more travel this year which will be included in our newsletter, located in our message box under the overhang outside the front door. See you at the Travel Office at the Mower County Senior Center. For more information on all of our trips, see our new website www.eviestravel.com.