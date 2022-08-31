Eugene Howard Gwin, 85

Gwin, Eugene Howard “Gene” age 85 of Elbow Lake, MN passed away on August 24th, 2022. Gene was preceded in passing by his parents, Charles “Charlie” Gwin and Hilda H. Gwin, brother Stanley Gwin, Delores Jensen Gwin and Susan Connors Gwin. He is survived by his Children – Cheryl (Steve) Fitzgerald, Craig (Mona) Gwin Sr, Robert “Bob” Gwin, Nancy (Eric) Oquist, Bonnie (Barry) Eustice, Karol (David) Akerman, Janelle (John) Weber, Lisa Gwin, Kay (Doug) Lund, Dawn Haglund, Jo (Nate) Musel Parr. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gene was born on January 25, 1937 in Owatonna, MN. He grew up in rural Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. From there he attended Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis. He became a Chemical Dependency Counselor and worked at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center for many years. He was a member of the National Guard. Gene continued being of service to others throughout his life. He read to the blind, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a member of AFSCME –serving in many positions: treasurer, steward, member, retiree, People MVP.

Gene enjoyed gardening, woodworking, traveling, visiting with family and friends, all forms of ice cream, watching the Minnesota Vikings play, bowling and commenting on how the crops are doing.

There will be a memorial service at Maplewood Manor, 1010 First Street NE, Elbow Lake, MN on Sept 10th at 9:30 am.

There will be a graveside service St John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Owatonna, MN on Sept. 17th at noon, with lunch following at Darts Park, 429 Mineral Springs Rd, Owatonna.