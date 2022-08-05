Election to fill out Hagedorn’s seat Tuesday as well as primaries

The election that will decide who fills the remainder of Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congressional District 1 will be held Tuesday, as well as a collection of primary elections.

Candidates running for the seat include Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger and Republican candidate Brad Finstad, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate Haroun McClellan and Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Richard B. Reisdorf.

However, the twist this year is at the same time there is a primary for the District 1 seat that will also feature Ettinger, Finstad, along with Republican Jeremy Munson and Democrats James Rainwater and George H. Kalberer.

There are also primaries for governor and lt. governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state senator District 23, state representative District 26B.

There is also a primary for Austin the City Council At-Large seat between incumbent Jeff Austin and challengers Oballa Oballa and David Schenck.

Austin voting locations are as follows:

• Ward 1, Precinct 1: Austin City Hall, 500 Fourth Avenue NE

• Ward 1, Precinct 2: Austin High School Hastings Gym – South Entrance, 301 Third Street NW

• Ward 2, Precinct 1: Southgate Elementary School, 1601 19th Avenue SW

• Ward 2, Precinct 2: Banfield Elementary School, 301 17th Street SW

• Ward 3, Precinct 1: Mower County Senior Center, 400 Third Street NE

• Ward 3, Precinct 2: Ellis Middle School, 1700 Third Avenue SE.

Where to vote elsewhere in the county.:

Adams: Emergency Services Building, 16 East Paint Street, 7 a.m.

Brownsdale: Brownsdale Community Center, 103 Main Street East, 7 a.m.

Dexter: Dexter City Hall, 107 Main Street South, 7 a.m.

Elkton: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin, 7 a.m.

Grand Meadow: Grand Meadow Community Center, 116 Grand Avenue East, 7 a.m.

LeRoy: LeRoy Community Center, 204 West Main Street, 7 a.m.

Lyle: Lyle Township Hall, 108 Oak Street, 7 a.m.

Mapleview: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin, 7 a.m.

Racine: Racine City Hall, 25 Great Western Avenue NE, 7 a.m.

Rose Creek: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin, 7 a.m.

Sargeant: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin, 7 a.m..

Taopi: Mail Balloting Polling Place, Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 201 First Street NE, Austin, 7 a.m.

Waltham: Waltham Area Government Center, 270 South Main Street, 7 a.m.

If voting by absentee you can drop off ballots 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Mower County Elections Office in the Mower County Government Building (201 First Street NE).

Those voting by mail are urged to drop off completed ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday night to ensure they make it on time. Voters in mail ballot precincts are allowed to vote between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elections Office on Tuesday.

For more information on township voting, visit: www.co.mower.mn.us/341/Where-to-Vote and click on “Polling Place Finder.” In Austin, if you’re not sure which ward or precinct you are in, visit: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/