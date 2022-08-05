Education Briefs
Published 4:55 pm Friday, August 5, 2022
Rochester Community and Technical College Grads 2022
Austin
Courtney Brooks, Associate of Science, Nursing
Benjamen Dolph, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician
Samantha Garson, Associate of Science, Accounting
Jerrin Jax, Associate of Science, Nursing
Tiffany Mangels-Dick, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Cassity Nangle, Associate of Applied Science, Surgical Technology, Honors
Elaine Tufte, Associate of Science, Graphic Design
Brownsdale
Carson Anderson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Anthony Vargas, Diploma, Automotive Technician
LeRoy
Gabriel Jarrod, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, High Honors
Lyle
Olivia Christianson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, High Honors
Rose Creek
Courtney Schaefer, Associate of Science, Nursing
Stewartville
Chrystal Mullenbach, Associate of Applied Science, Surgical Technology
Waltham
Virginia Greening, Associate of Applied Science, Health Information Technology
South Central College Dean’s and President’s List Spring 2022
Austin
Jonathan Herron, Dean’s List and President’s List