Education Briefs

Published 4:55 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Daily Herald

Rochester Community and Technical College Grads 2022

Austin

Courtney Brooks, Associate of Science, Nursing

Benjamen Dolph, Associate of Applied Science, Veterinary Technician

Samantha Garson, Associate of Science, Accounting

Jerrin Jax, Associate of Science, Nursing

Tiffany Mangels-Dick, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Cassity Nangle, Associate of Applied Science, Surgical Technology, Honors

Elaine Tufte, Associate of Science, Graphic Design

Brownsdale

Carson Anderson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anthony Vargas, Diploma, Automotive Technician

LeRoy

Gabriel Jarrod, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, High Honors

Lyle

Olivia Christianson, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, High Honors

Rose Creek

Courtney Schaefer, Associate of Science, Nursing

Stewartville

Chrystal Mullenbach, Associate of Applied Science, Surgical Technology

Waltham

Virginia Greening, Associate of Applied Science, Health Information Technology

South Central College Dean’s and President’s List Spring 2022

Austin

Jonathan Herron, Dean’s List and President’s List

Education Briefs

