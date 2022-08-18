Dr. Timothy Schmitt, 77

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Dr. Timothy “Tim” Schmitt of Wadena.

Dr. Schmitt, age 77, passed away with family at his side and compassionate care provided by Knute Nelson Hospice, on August 13, 2022, at his home in Wadena, MN.

Tim was born to Norbert and Luella (Beach) Schmitt on September 3, 1944, in Winona, MN. He graduated from Austin High School and St. Olaf College. Tim received his diploma with the U of MN Medical School Class of 1970 and did his internship at Hennepin Healthcare. Tim was married to Virginia Gale Sonstegard on September 19, 1971, in Spicer, MN, and they made their home in Wadena. His medical career started with two years in surgical practice in Browerville. Local communities will remember him as a family medicine specialist for over 45 years at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Tim delivered approximately 3,900 babies during this time and was instrumental in recruiting top specialists from the U of MN that were brought to Wadena to consult. Tim served as the Wadena County Coroner from 1973 until 2013 and he was also Chief Medical Officer for three years. In addition, he served 12 years on the Wadena Deer Creek School Board.

Tim was dedicated to the Wadena area medical community, serving and providing care for its families and members. Since he was a child, he knew he wanted to be a doctor and this passion became his life’s work and primary focus. He was an avid athlete, playing many sports in his youth, though he excelled at baseball. He was inducted into the Austin Hall of Fame and continued his love of the game going on MLB trips with his sons-in-law, grandkids and his brothers. Tim and Gingie’s shared interest in tennis was embraced by their daughters who played competitively in HS and college and now their grandkids. The US Open in NY was a favorite pastime. Tim enjoyed fishing and boating on Big Sand Lake, Park Rapids, where they frequently hosted family and friends at their lake home. His competitive nature was often challenged at the ping pong table or with the cribbage board. He loved to play cards, read books and could talk about stocks/investments for hours with anyone who would listen. Tim had a gentle, compassionate, and loving disposition yet also loved to tease and joke, often making up nicknames for those he was fond of. Tim enjoyed Gingie’s home cooking and would never turn down a warm chocolate chip cookie. He had a bit of a sweet tooth and would turn to local favorite restaurants where he’d finagle a custom ice cream sundae with fresh raspberries or a twist doughnut that was set aside just for him. Tim is much loved and will be missed by many.

Preceding Tim in death were parents, Norbert and Luella. Tim will always be deeply loved by his devoted wife, Gingie; daughters: Erika (Todd Wartchow) Schmitt of Mendham, NJ; Maja (Ryan) Paape of Neenah, WI; Leah (Kevin) Taylor of Clive, IA; Elsa (Steve) Schmitt-Attridge of Evanston, IL; and Mikaela (Joe) Schmitt-Harsh of Rockingham, VA; 13 grandchildren; brothers Dr. Norbert (Phyl) Schmitt and Steve (Betty Jo) Schmitt; along with numerous extended family members, friends, and former patients.

Memorials may be directed to Knute Nelson Hospice or the Wadena Food Shelf.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)