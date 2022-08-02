Donna L. Brimacomb, 87

Donna Bartley Brimacomb, 87, passed away peacefully at home In Cottonwood, Idaho on July 29, 2022, with family at her bedside.

Donna was born and raised in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1954 from St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester (now the Mayo Clinic). She worked as a neonatal nurse at St. Olaf hospital, St. Marks rest home, and the Austin Medical Clinic where she retired.

Donna married the love of her life, Gary Brimacomb in 1955. They had two sons, Curtis and Jon.

The family spent summers all over Minnesota and Canada fishing, snowmobiling, and camping with family and friends. They fished in sunny, rainy, and stormy weather. The family also made cross-country trips to California and Las Vegas to visit Donna’s mother and brothers.

Donna and Gary started Square Dancing in 1973, they became very active in square dance circles, traveling to dances on weekends, and made many life-long friends.

When they retired, they moved to Apache Junction, AZ. Donna loved traveling with Gary all over the US in their motorhome and the two made a trip to Alaska in 2016. They were thankful for the many years of safe travel, and Donna was forever grateful that the one accident they suffered happened near the Mayo Clinic and for the special care that Jon and Suzie provided in the months spent recuperating in their Farmington home.

They thrived in Arizona where Donna was known among their special “Happy Hour” friends for her coffee and baking skills. She was especially fond of the Arizona sunshine, which was only brightened by her generous spirit and welcoming smile. They also loved living summers in Riggins, “Whitewater Capital” Idaho where they did try whitewater rafting, but mostly enjoyed visiting their Idaho friends, gardening, fishing, and sitting on the front porch.

In 2019, Donna and Gary relocated permanently to Idaho for health reasons.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Adeline and G. Ralph Bartley, brother Dale L. Bartley, brother-in-law Jerry Kirpach, and daughter-in-law Suzanne Brimacomb.

She is survived by her husband Gary, brother Rodney (Barb) Bartley, Carla Kirpach, sons Curtis (Stefanie) and Jon Brimacomb, grandchildren Ashley (Michael) Hertle, Josh Downey, Melissa Downey, Zachary (Brooke) Downey, Casandra (Francisco) Collins, and Monica Smith-Brimacomb, and great-grandchildren Madison, Danelle, Isabelle, and Kevin Hertle, Gracie and Jacob Downey, Caiden and Tristan Bengen, Reilly and Rauhan Downey, and Eretrea Collins.

Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

We want to thank Dr. Rudolf for the years he worked with Mom and Dad, and St. Joseph’s Hospice in Donna’s last weeks for all they help they provided to our family.