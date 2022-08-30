Donald E. Ulland, 90

Donald E. Ulland, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, was called home to the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Donald was born on October 1, 1931, in Austin, to Alvin H. and Evelyn (Swenson) Ulland. On November 7, 1953, he was united in marriage to Marlys J. Ruud at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. The couple were blessed with four children – Sherri, Kent, Scott and Melanie. Donald served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii. He and Marlys farmed in the Lyle area for 40 years until 2004 when they moved to Austin.

Donald is survived by his wife, Marlys; children, Sherri, Kent (Wendy), Scott (Ruth) and Melanie; grandchildren, Matt (Lena), Katherine, Tyler (Julie) and Kyle; step-granddaughter, Jamie; great-grandchildren, Maya, Mason, Adalyn, Ada and Kelvin; and step-great-grandchildren, Lydia, Jeremiah and Malachi. He is also survived by sister, Elaine Sievers; brother-in-law, James C. (Julaine) Ruud; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin H. and Evelyn Ulland; brothers, LaVern Ulland and Ellsworth Ulland; sisters, Cleone Goodwin and Carol Cummings; brothers-in-law, Nathan Goodwin, John Cummings, Gerald Sievers, Merlin Beadle and Sydney DeBoer; and sisters-in-law Irene Ulland, Eileen Ulland and Maxine DeBoer.

Blessed be his memory.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to your favorite charity.