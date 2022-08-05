Colleen Ann Palmisano (Blowers), 83, of Maple Grove, MN, formerly South Haven, MN, passed away July 23, 2022. Colleen was born on August 12, 1938 to Lester and Erma Blowers in Austin, MN, where she spent her childhood. Her love of family, friends, children and nursing were a strong component throughout her life.

Colleen is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Craig) DeClercq; Grandchildren, Courtney (John) Kaiser, Christoffer (Teri) DeClercq, Camille (Nick) Volkmann; Great-Grandchildren, Jack, Natalie, Julia, Evan, Grady, Bennett, Ty, and Maxwell; along with many friends and extended family. There will be no funeral per Colleen’s wishes. Immediate family will gather to celebrate her quirky sense of humor and the love and positivity she shared with all she knew.