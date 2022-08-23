Cecil Wayne Chilson passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home in Lyle, Minnesota.

Wayne was born September 3, 1937. He’s the son of Walter and Clara Chilson of Lyle. He graduated with the Class of 1955 from Lyle High School, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa and his son Todd; three sisters Marlene, MaryAnn and Karen; one brother Don; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Rick and his parents Walter and Clara Chilson.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Austin Senior Citizen Center from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 27th. Wayne will be greatly missed by family and friends.