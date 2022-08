The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team dropped its season opener when it fell to Lanesboro by scores of 25-22, 27-25, 25-22 in Lanesboro Monday.

Jordan Runde had eight kills for LO (0-1 overall).

LO stats: Jordan Runde, 8 kills, 6digs, 2 aces; Benita Nolt, 4 digs, 4 aces, 1 solo block; Brooke Jasper, 3 Kills; Kaci McKenzie, 3 aces; Maddi Huntley, 3 digs; Kaylee Huff, 5 digs; Jenna Olson, 10 set assists