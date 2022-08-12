Bruins’ Whitehouse commits to University of New England

The Austin Bruins have announced that defensemen Liam Whitehouse has announced his commitment to continue his education and play NCAA Division III hockey at the University of New England.

Whitehouse, 20, was acquired in a trade with the Johnstown Tomahawks prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. For his career, the Mount Kisco, New York, native appeared in 154 North American Hockey League games, while 54 of those games were in an Austin Bruins sweater. While in the NAHL, Whitehouse had a stat line of 17 goals and one assist and was selected for the 2022 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament.

“Liam is a presence on the ice, ” Head Coach Steve Howard. “He is one of those shut-down defensemen that every team needs. He utilizes his size to separate players from the puck and because of that, he will be a great addition to UNE’s team”.

The University of New England is a private research College with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine. The Nor’esters compete at the NCAA DIII level as members of the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) and are ranked #5 in the NCAA DIII Hockey Preseason rankings.