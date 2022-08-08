Bruins announce preseason schedule

The Austin Bruins, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) have announced four preseason games against the Minnesota Wilderness, Corpus Christi IceRays, and the Anchorage Wolverines.

Before the official start of the 2022-23 Season at the NAHL Showcase September 14-17 in Blaine. The Bruins will take on three NAHL opponents as a tune-up before the season begins.

First, the team will do a home-and-home match-up with instate rival the Minnesota Wilderness. The Bruins will travel to Cloquet on Sept. 2, with puck drop set at 7:15 p.m., and then back at Riverside Arena on Sept. 3 for a 7:05 p.m. match-up.

The following weekend, the Bruins will play host to the Corpus Christi IceRays on Sept. 9, at Riverside Arena and then will wrap up their preseason schedule with a matchup against the 2022 Robertson Cup Finalist Anchorage Wolverines in Rochester at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday, Sept. 10. Puck Drop against the Wolverines is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Tickets to all home preseason games, including the game in Rochester, are on sale now by heading to AustinBruins.com. Tickets are $5 and children 5 and under get in free.