Brownsdale Fest — Aug. 5-6

This year’s Brownsdale Fest will be held on Aug. 5-6, and as in year’s past, activities will be centered around the Frontier Lounge.

Events this year include the Brownsdale Fest annual car show Friday night from 6-9 p.m., behind the Frontier Lounge. All classes will be included with registration costing $5. Pre-registration is at 4 p.m. and awards will be at 8:30 p.m.

The Stagecoach Food Truck will be open and 507 County will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A bean bag tournament will be played Saturday and Bourbon Stiletto and Rob Wood will be playing Saturday night.

Keep checking back to the Frontier Lounge’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/frontierlounge15 where events for this year’s festival will be posted.

