Bats force relocation of students from CLC

Austin Public Schools on Wednesday announced the need to move classes away from the Community Learning Center to other buildings in the district due to student health concerns and safety issues related to bats in the building.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said there have been no student health or safety issues attributed to the bats.

“However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to move further education of students to our elementary buildings around the District,” Page’s letter read. “As soon as arrangements have been finalized, we will communicate more specific information, including the location of your classroom.”

Page’s letter included the following information:

There will be no school on Sept. 1-12. Classes will resume at a new location on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

You will be notified of your child’s new classroom location along with changes to transportation if applicable on or before Friday, Sept. 9.

The CLC’s Kids Korner program will be closed on Sept. 1-2. It will be reopened with normal operations at Sumner Elementary on Sept. 6. Kids Korner staff will share further communication with families/caregivers.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff and regret any inconvenience this may cause in your life,” Page said. “We will continue to provide you with the most current information and updates.”

Page also said in a separate communication with the Herald that the CLC was not closing its doors permanently.

“No one is losing their jobs at the CLC at all,” Page said.