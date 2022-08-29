Austin man injured in Saturday crash

An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Christopher Lee Iverson, 47, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the 1928 Ford he was driving left the roadway and went into the ditch at mile post 179 at around 9:23 a.m. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

The report lists road conditions as being wet. The Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded.