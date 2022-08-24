Austin girls tennis team drops two to open season in Rochester

The Austin girls tennis team opened its season with a pair of losses as it fell short to Rochester Mayo 7-0 and was edged 5-2 by Rochester John Marshall at JM Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt and Katie VanPelt scored singles wins for the Packers (0-2 overall) against JM.

Mayo 5, Austin 2

Singles

No. 1 Claire Loftus (M) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Keely Ryder, Rochester (M) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Ana Christina Medina (M) def. Katie VanPelt (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Ava Khan, Rochester (M) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Jorden Ruskell/Malea Diehn (M) def. Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Taylor Hill/Bergen Jacob (M) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Charlotte Colby/Diane Meunier (M) def. Meryl Kolimedje/Vida Curtis (A) 6-0, 6-0

JM 5, Austin 2

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Ginny Hull (JM) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Aubrey Ackman (JM) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 Katie VanPelt (A) def. Hailey Villar (JM) 6-2 , 4-6, 13-11

No. 4 Sasha Wheeler (JM) def. Yazmine Huerta (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Sarah Mullenbach/Stacie Mullenbach (JM) def. Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Sreyoli Bhattacharya/Anna Sun (JM) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Kate Anderson, Rochester/Kendra Kampmeier (JM) def. Vida Curtis/Meryl Kolimedje (A) 6-1, 6-4