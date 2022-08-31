Austin Area Foundation 2023 grant deadline Thursday

Austin Area Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2023 funding from the Austin Legacy Endowment Fund.

Grant applications must be submitted by Thursday, Sept. 1 and outline projects that benefit the people of Austin. Additional information and the grant application are available on the AAF’s website at www.austinareafoundation.org.

Austin Area Foundation projects that were funded for 2022 totaled $28,000 and impacted the people of Austin through 25 nonprofit organizations, including Austin Area Arts, Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, Austin Community Band, Austin Symphony Orchestra, First Congregational UCC, Friends of the Hormel Nature Center, Hormel Historic Home, Hot Meals On Wheels of Austin, Matchbox Children’s Theater, Mower County Historical Society, Mower County Senior Center, Mower County Soil & Water Conservation, Mower County Senior Advocacy Program, Neveln School, Pacelli, Parenting Resource Center, PRC Catherwood, Rachel’s Hope, Feed A Family, SEMCAC Austin, St. Olaf Back Pack Program, Summerset Theatre, Welcome Center and Zonta.

“We are delighted to partner with area nonprofits to serve and support the people of Austin through our foundation,” said Peggy Benzkofer, chair of the AAF distribution committee.