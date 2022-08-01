Anna May Schneberger, 88

Anna May Schneberger, age 88 of West Union, IA, died on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union, IA.

Anna May (Gorman) Schneberger was born on October 9, 1933, the daughter of Gerald and Rosalia (Elsbernd) Gorman in Austin, MN. Anna May attended the Queen of Angels Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Augustine Catholic High School in 1951 in Austin, MN. Anna May met her future husband, Robert at a baseball game while she visited relatives in Festina, IA. They were married on June 4, 1952, at the Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, MN; their wedding dance was held at the Inwood in Spillville, IA. They lived in & around the Festina area, where they raised their family of eight children. Anna May worked part-time at Ostranders Restaurant in Decorah, the Red Vest in Calmar, and drove school bus locally. Anna May returned to school to receive her nursing degrees: LPN and RN at Area One, Calmar and her BSN from Upper Iowa University in 1981. She worked at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, the New Hampton Hospital and at the West Union Hospital for twenty years, retiring in 1997. She was a Certified Diabetes Educator and a supervisor of the Cardiac Unit at the Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union. She served for two terms as president of the American Heart Association Chapter in West Union. In her younger years, Anna May enjoyed swimming, lifeguarding, and Girl Scouts. Her family brought her great joy and pride. She enjoyed music, dancing, camping, canoeing, fishing, traveling, sewing, reading, watching TV, gardening, cooking and canning. Anna May was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.

Anna May is survived by her eight children: Roxanne Schneberger, River Falls, WI; Galen (Diane) Schneberger, Minden, NV; Joseph (Angie Meardon) Schneberger, Fayette, IA; Brian (Dianne) Schneberger, West Union, IA; Larry (Terri) Schneberger, Decorah, IA; Jean (Kevin) Cavanaugh, Waterloo, IA; Alan (Carolyn) Schneberger, Ames, IA; and Coral Schneberger, Waterloo, IA. Five grandchildren: Jenny (Kevin) Campbell, Adam (Annie) Schneberger, Sean (Isabel Carter) Cavanaugh, Andrea Schneberger, and Kindra (Steve) Fritz. Five great grandchildren: Carson and Brooks Campbell, Aiden Schneberger, Hunter McGee and Cayden Fritz. Two great great grandchildren: Liam and Remington McGee. One brother: Wayne (Darlene) Gorman, Austin, MN. One sister: Mary Kay (Arnie) Olson, Minneapolis, MN. Four sisters-in-law: Yvonne Gorman, Austin, MN; Marcie Schneberger, Fort Atkinson, IA; Margaret Zumach, LaCrosse, WI; and Lois Schneberger, Scottsdale, AZ. Five brothers-in-law: Ken (Ethel Mae) Schneberger, New Hampton, IA; James Schneberger, Calmar, IA; Gerry Schneberger, Venice, FL; Paul (Lori) Schneberger, Mansfield, TX; and Duane Schneberger, Twin Falls, ID, along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews.

Anna May was preceded in death by her husband Robert Schneberger. Parents: Gerald and Rosalia (Elsbernd) Gorman. One brother: Ardel Gorman. One sister Colette Schaefer. One grandson Troy Kruse. Her father and mother-in-law: Hubert & Albina (Huinker) Schneberger. Four brothers-in-law: Robert Schaefer, Leroy Schneberger, Milo Zumach, and Vern Hanken. Six sisters-in-law: Alice Schneberger in infancy, Agnes (Schneberger) Butterfield, Alma Schneberger, Audrey Schneberger, Germaine Schneberger and Marie Hanken.