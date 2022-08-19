Rain cancels out second straight night of racing at Chateau

By Myron Grage

Chateau Speedway in Lansing had been having a good run this season not losing to many shows to the rain but that has changed over the last two weeks.

For the second Friday in a row rains stopped the action at The Track before they could even get started.

Friday night’s show was scheduled to include a fireworks show from Flashing Thunder Fireworks. The Track was able to reschedule the Fireworks for next Friday Night when they will try again, All six classes of cars will be on hand as the first green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:15 p.m.