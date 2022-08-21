21st annual Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction coming in September

Sept. 9-10 under the Big Tent at the Pizza Cellar

The Blooming Prairie community is kicking it into full force to celebrate the 21st annual two-day Live Auction.

It is a big month with lots of activities going on leading up to the Live Auction.

The Field of Flags is going up again Sunday, Aug. 28, and will be up for two weeks. You can contact any Cancer Group member to fly a flag to honor or memorialize a loved one. This year, the group is encouraging citizens to decorate their houses and yards in pink as well.

“This is such a fun and meaningful event for all of us in Blooming Prairie and the surrounding communities,” said Cheri Krejci, treasurer of the BP Cancer Group. “Cancer has affected us all in some way, and this is just a great opportunity to do what we can to help fight it.”

This year’s theme is “Not Today Cancer” and T-shirts can be purchased directly on bpcanergroup2022.itemorder.com.

As usual, the auction itself is shaping up to be incredible with many unique items, including airfare and hotel stay in Nashville, half a hog with processing, quarter beef with processing and party for 25 from Hoot and Ole’s are just some of the featured items. Steve Prihoda’s family and friends have once again donated for a Cash Raffle.