Youth showcase a year of 4-H learning at Mower County Fair

Starting on Aug. 8, more than 200 youth from Mower County will showcase the learning and achievements they have accomplished in 4-H at the Mower County Fair.

Every summer, tens of thousands of 4-H youth participate in county fairs to showcase the knowledge and skills they’ve gained throughout the year, and to continue their learning experiences.

4-H youth spend months working on projects designed to equip them with essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, project management, communications and public speaking. They share their accomplishments and educate the public about their subject at their local county fair.

They also lead visitors on tours of the 4-H buildings and barns, and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public. 4-H’ers who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate in 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.

“One of 4-H’s priorities is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “Through these experiences, youth find the leaders within themselves and are able to make a positive impact in their club, home, school or community.”

4-H Judging Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m.: Horse Show Starts (Horse Arena)

Tuesday, Aug. 9

8:30 a.m.: Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)

5 p.m.: Lamb Lead (Crane Pavilion)

6 p.m.: Sheep show (Crane Pavilion)

Wednesday, Aug. 10

9 a.m.: Poultry Show (Poultry Barn)

9 a.m.: Dairy Show (Crane Pavilion)

12 p.m.: Dairy Goat Show (Crane Pavilion)

2:30 p.m.: Beef show (Crane Pavilion)

4 p.m.: Meat Goat Show (Crane Pavilion)

Thursday, Aug. 11

8:30 a.m.: Swine Show (Crane Pavilion)

2 p.m.: Demonstration Judging (4-H Building)

Friday, Aug. 12

10 a.m.: Pet Show (4-H garden)

10 a.m.: Goat Costume and agility contest (Goat barn)

Noon: Performing Arts performance (Fair Square)

1 p.m.: Fashion Revue (Fair Square)

3 p.m.: Llama/Alpaca Show (Crane Pavilion)

Saturday, Aug. 13

9 a.m.: 4-H Ribbon Auction (Crane Pavilion)

6 p.m.: Supreme Showmanship Contest (Crane Pavilion)

Sunday, Aug. 14

9 a.m.: Dog Show (Crane Pavilion)

To learn more about 4-H in Mower County, contact 4-H Extension Educator, Adam Stevermer, at 507-437-9552 and visit the website, www.4-H.umn.edu.