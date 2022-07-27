With opening day less than a month away, State Fair looking for more than 1,000 workers

By Tim Nelson

Minnesota State Fair officials say they’re looking for about 1,200 workers to staff this summer’s event — and they’re holding a job fair Wednesday to help fill those positions.

The hiring event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the North End Event Center on the fairgrounds.

Fair officials said the 1,200 open positions are among more than 2,700 employees hired each year to staff the fair, which runs Aug. 25-Sept. 5. Positions include ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking and park & ride attendants, barn attendants and custodians.

“Working at the fair is perfect for those wanting to make some extra money at the end of the summer while having fun being part of a team working hard to present one of our state’s greatest events,” State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said in a news release. “We recognize that many businesses are facing staffing challenges. Currently we are more than half of the way to our hiring goal and hopeful the trend continues.”

The fair will be taking applications and conducting interviews on-site during the job fair, and applicants don’t need a resume. People attending the job fair are encouraged to register online ahead of time.

Find more information about accessing the event here.

The jobs are open to anyone 16 and older.

The job fair only includes positions with the fair itself; additional positions may be available with specific vendors.

The fair also has an employment center — with details on fair jobs and some vendor positions as well — open daily at 1640 Como Ave., just south of the fairgrounds.