Wetzstein grabs first feature win of the season at Chateau

There was plenty of action Friday Night at Chateau Speedway in Lansing powered by Garlick’s Water as six classes of cars provided the fireworks to kick off the Fourth of July Weekend. Two of the six classes at The Track have had a different Feature winner every week so all eyes were on the French’s Repair USRA A Mods and the Manke’s Outdoor Hornets to see if those streaks would continue. And as it turned out they would.

In the USRA A Mod’s Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord claimed his first feature win of the season by .056 of a second over Jason Cummins of New Richland. Wetzstein lead the first several laps before slipping up high in turn 4 on lap 8 to let AJ Zvorak of Blooming Prairie slip by but a lap later in a three wide scramble into turn three with AJ in the middle of him and Cummins he went back to the point.

Jason stayed close and made a big push to the inside coming to the checkers that came up just short. Ryan also took over the points lead at Lansing with the win. Cummins did have one of the classes heat wins on the night with the other going to Cole Anderson of Le Center.

POWER 96 PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Troy Maas; 2. PJ Duchene; 3. Devyn Deyo; 4. Andrew Eischens; 5. Danielle Maas

DOUBLE M TRANSPORT USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson; 2. Noah Grinstead; 3. Hunter Kennedy; 4. Scott Demmer; 5. Kullen Kath

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein; 2. Jason Cummins; 3. AJ Zvorak; 4. Cole Anderson; 5. Doug Hillson

MAANKE’S OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Mike Chadderdon; 2. Colin Wittenberg; 3. Shawn Poston; 4. Brandon Blanchard; 5. Maison Poston

HANSON TIRE WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jake Smith; 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 3. Kobie Kath; 4. Kylie Kath; 5. Ryan Goergen

SKJEVELAND SANITATION USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Chad Schroeder; 2. Travis Shipman; 3. Chris Adams; 4. Andrew Eischens; 5. Jason Newkirk