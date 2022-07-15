Trap team competes in tournaments

The Austin trap shooting team recently had three shooters compete in the national competition in Mason, Michigan.

While no Packers reached the podium, all three put up big performances.

Nathan Martinson went 91-for-100 with a 25 straight streak, Trenton Whiteaker went 84-for-100 and Carrie Whiteaker went 74-for-100.

Spring Season’s TEAM Conference Standings:

Austin High School SKEET team took 1st place in the Conference

Austin High School SPORTING CLAYS team took 1st place in the Conference

Austin High School 5-STAND team took 2nd in the Conference

Austin High School TRAP team took 3rd in the Conference

Spring Season’s Top Individual Athletes in the Conference:

Skeet Individual Season Conference Standings:

A.J. Barrera, 1st place Female

Claire Bliese, 2nd place Female

Blake Kraft, 3rd place Male

Dawnson Medgaarden, 10th place Male

Trap Individual Season Conference Standings:

Carrie Whiteaker, 3rd place Female

Jack Thoreson, 13th place Male

Jet Crews, 14th place Male

Nathan Martinson 16th place, Male

Adyson Wradislavsky 16th place Female

Trenton Whiteaker 23rd place, Male

5-Stand Individual Season Conference Standings:

A.J. Barrera, 1st place Female

Trenton Whiteaker, 3rd place Male

Preston Schlichter, 4th Place Male

Jet Crews, 6th place Male

Sporting Clays Individual Season Conference Standings:

A.J. Barrera, 1st place Female

Trenton Whiteaker, 3rd place Male

Jack Thoreson, 4th place Male (tie)

Nathan Martinson, 4th place Male (tie)

Preston Schlichter, 9th Place Male

STATE COMPETITION RESULTS

Individual Results:

AJ Barrera took 3rd place in the state for both 5-Stand and Skeet Varsity Female Shooter

Clair Bliese took 5th in the State for Skeet Varsity Female Shooter

NATIONAL COMPETITION

Nathan Martinson finished with a 91/100(including 25 straight)

Trenton Whiteaker finished with a 84/100

Carrie Whiteaker finished with a 74/100