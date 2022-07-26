Teen with local ties wins

A 15-year old with family in Austin and Lyle recently became the youngest winner ever of the women’s division of the world hotshot horseshoe tournament in Monroe, Louisiana.

Sarah Chaffee, who lives in Chippewa Falls, Wis., defeated 10-time women’s champion Joan Elmore of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee with an 86.5 ringer percentage.

Chaffee began throwing horses with her father Dean Chaffee, who is originally from Lyle, when she was six years old. She entered the tournament as the No. 1 ranked thrower and was 15-0 in her matches.

Chaffee was the only competitor to surpass the 600-point mark in the tournament.

She has previously competed in World Horseshoe Tournaments in the Juniors Division and she was the two-time reigning World Junior Champion. Chaffee is an A student and she also plays golf and basketball at her local high school in Chippewa Falls.