Tami Jean Vokoun, 43, of Good Thunder, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Tami was born on September 19, 1978, in Albert Lea, to Ronald and Pamela Vokoun.

She was a lifelong member of the Oakland Lutheran Church. She was baptized and confirmed there. She also attended Sunday School classes, Luther League and sang in the choir. She also went on some trips thru the church. She was a member of the Moscow 4-H club. She loved showing her dog, Midget. She also showed many other projects. The last 2 years of 4-H she also showed her horse, Blaze.

She graduated from Austin Public Schools in 1997. She attended Riverland Community College where she received her Associate Degree. She then attended the Ridgewater College in Wilmar MN where she received an Associate of Applied Science Veterinary Technology Degree. She did her internship at the Carriage House Animal Hospital in Kasson, MN, where she was later hired. She also worked at Wakefield Pork, Inc. in Winnebago. She then worked at South Central Pet Care in Albert Lea. She was currently working at All Pets Veterinarian Clinic in Mapleton, MN. Her first job was at Kmart in Austin.

She really enjoyed her job as a vet tech. She loved working and helping animals. She loved horseback riding, fishing, kayaking, snowmobiling, playing darts and pool and her newest sport was learning to paddle board.

She is survived by her parents, Ronald and Pamela Vokoun, of Albert Lea MN; a sister, Theresa Vokoun, of Austin MN; a brother, Tim Vokoun, of Austin, MN; two nieces, Izibel Vokoun and Bryanna Vokoun; two nephews, Isaiah Grindeland and Sam Vokoun; her significant other, Jason Huber, of Good Thunder, MN, his son, Hudsyn, and his step-daughter, Zoey; maternal grandmother, Henrietta Lysne; aunts and uncles, including, Wayne and Violet Kearns of Byron, MN, Darwin and Barbara Lysne, of Albert Lea, MN, Gerry and Angela Cecci, of Wesley Chapel, FL, David and Barb Solland, of Albert Lea, MN, Mark and Brenda Ronquist of Owatonna, MN, and Mark Lysne, of Wesley Chapel, FL; and many cousins and great- aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Maurice Lysne; paternal grandfather, Robert Vokoun; grandparents, Ralph and Patricia Solland; great-grandparents; great-aunts and uncles; and her beloved horse, Blaze.

Visitation will be held at the Oakland Lutheran Church, 22042 850th Ave Albert Lea MN on Wednesday, July 27th from 4-7pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 28th at Oakland Lutheran church starting at 2pm with a one-hour visitation before the service.