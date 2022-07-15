Suspect in domestic assault cases gets prison

A Rochester man has been sentenced to prison on a pair of domestic assault cases Thursday in Mower County District Court.

Jeremy Michael Avelsgard, 34, was sentenced to 21 months in each of the cases, which will run concurrently with each other, for felony domestic assault and felony violate a no contact order.

The domestic assault case dates back to March 2021, when police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 27th Street SW.

The reporting party was a neighbor who reported that a male and female could be heard fighting and that she had heard screaming and things being thrown.

Police spoke to a child at the scene who told them that she was awakened by Avelsgard and her mother yelling, and indicated that Avelsgard was “really, really mad.” Another child at the residence said she heard her mother yell, “Don’t hit me.”

Police observed injuries on the victim’s arm as well as damage to a bedroom door. Avelsgard denied his alleged actions, saying he never spit on the victim and that he never had been screaming at the woman, however, he then changed his story to say he was trying to defend himself.

Then in September of 2021, police responded to a violation of a domestic abuse no contact order at the same residence where Avelsgard had been observed at the apartment of the victim.

When police went to the apartment, the victim was observed to be nervous and that her hands were shaking, but denied that he was there saying only that a friend was there.

She also said she had not been in contact with Avelsgard for two months.

A search of an upstairs room turned up Avelsgard’s cell phone, but not Avelsgard, however, while an officer talked to the victim, another pair of officers discovered Avelsgard hiding underneath a bed in a child’s bedroom.

A look at Avelsgard’s criminal history reflects past convictions of domestic assault and violation of an order for protection.