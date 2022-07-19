Support Mower County 4-H through the 4-H Livestock Ribbon Auction

The 48th annual Mower County 4-H Livestock Ribbon Auction will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Au. 13, in Crane Pavilion on the Mower County Fairgrounds.

There will be a continental style breakfast available to all buyers at 8 a.m. in the 4-H Building after which buyers will proceed to Crane Pavilion for a short program at 8:30 a.m., which will recognize 4-H scholarship winners, auction off the Ambassador Pitchfork and review auction information.

Champion, reserve champion, blue, red and white ribbon beef, poultry, rabbits, sheep, goat and swine will go through the sale, along with purple dairy and llama/alpaca fibers. This is a Ribbon Sale, which means the buyer is bidding on the ribbon placing of the animal only. The buyer is not purchasing the actual animal.

The proceeds from the sale are used in two ways.

First, a predetermined premium is given to the 4-Her to help offset expenses they have incurred in raising their livestock. Then the sale proceeds in excess of the premium go to the overall Mower County 4-H program which benefits all members (both livestock and non livestock project programs). This funding makes it possible for 4-H members and volunteers to attend camps, leadership training, project training plus other educational opportunities at little or no cost.

If you would like to attend the auction, but are unable to, or if you would like more information, please contact 4-H Extension Educator Adam Stevermer at 507-437-9552.