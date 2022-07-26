Summerset Theatre presents ‘Mary Poppins’

Summerset Theatre will close its 54th season with “Mary Poppins” at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre at Riverland Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, “Mary Poppins” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story and unforgettable songs.

“Mary Poppins is a very big show, with lots of moving parts,” said John Deyo, the show’s director. “We have been planning this show for over three years. Everyone involved with this production has been working hard, so I am thrilled to finally bring this magical story to life.”

Summerset Theatre and Autism Friendly Austin are also joining forces to present a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed production of Mary Poppins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Both organizations recognize that theater/music enthusiasts with autism, sensory processing challenges, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and many other cognitive/mental health challenges have unique and varying sensory needs and sensitivities. The inaugural Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance will have sensory supports and modifications balanced with the engaging theater experience desired by all children and families.

Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.

Mary Poppins

7 p.m. on July 28, 29, Aug 4, 5 and 1 p.m. on July 30, 31, Aug 6, 7 at

Frank W. Bridges Theatre

Cast

Mary Poppins: Rachael Cole

Bert: Eric Sippel

George Banks: Geoff Smith

Winifred Banks: Morgan Dickman

Jane Banks: Emma Grush

Michael Banks: William Meyer

Mrs. Brill: Cindy Jayes

Robertson Ay: Derrick Wynn

Miss Andrew: Kim Zerke

Mrs. Corry: Claire Tolman

Bird Woman: Alice Holst

Katie Nanna: Bridget Halvorson

Miss Lark: Emily McAlister

Admiral Boom: Jon Cochran

Park Keeper: Noelan Riley

Neleus: Ryan Flanders

Miss Smythe: Maddie Bartlett

Bank Chairman: Gordy Handeland

Von Hussler: James Zschunke

John Northbrook: Maggie Bremner

Lead Dancers: Rachel Danielson, Kira Halvorson, Lily Schulz, Zoey Wiseman

Ensemble: Nadia Hummel, Ciel Rogers, Julia Zerke, Ranae Clark, Jessica Jayes, Clara McIntyre, Keely Wells, Emma Potter, Hannah Zerke

Creative Team/Crew

Director/Designer: John Deyo

Assistant Director: Kim Potter

Musical Director: Brian Johnson

Vocal Director: Kim Zerke

Stage Managers: Blythe Johnson and Andrew Breitsprecher

Choreographer: Bridget Halvorson

Costumes: Madlain Vander and Mary Hoffman

Magical: Props Jim Jayes

Orchestra

Conductor: Brian Johnson

Piano: Rachel Sippel

Percussion: Kelly Bahl, Blake Zimmerli

Bass: Scott Anderson

Cello: Timothy Rietz, Haley Raff, Thomas Walker

Clarinet: Fletcher Anderson

Oboe/English Horn: Kylie Pape

French Horn: Amalie Niethammer

Trumpet: Tim Davis, Libby Zafft, Richard Zellar

Trombone: Arn Huizinga