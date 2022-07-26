Summerset Theatre presents ‘Mary Poppins’
Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Summerset Theatre will close its 54th season with “Mary Poppins” at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre at Riverland Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, “Mary Poppins” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story and unforgettable songs.
“Mary Poppins is a very big show, with lots of moving parts,” said John Deyo, the show’s director. “We have been planning this show for over three years. Everyone involved with this production has been working hard, so I am thrilled to finally bring this magical story to life.”
Summerset Theatre and Autism Friendly Austin are also joining forces to present a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed production of Mary Poppins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Both organizations recognize that theater/music enthusiasts with autism, sensory processing challenges, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder and many other cognitive/mental health challenges have unique and varying sensory needs and sensitivities. The inaugural Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performance will have sensory supports and modifications balanced with the engaging theater experience desired by all children and families.
Visit www.summersettheatre.org for tickets and more information.
Mary Poppins
7 p.m. on July 28, 29, Aug 4, 5 and 1 p.m. on July 30, 31, Aug 6, 7 at
Frank W. Bridges Theatre
Cast
Mary Poppins: Rachael Cole
Bert: Eric Sippel
George Banks: Geoff Smith
Winifred Banks: Morgan Dickman
Jane Banks: Emma Grush
Michael Banks: William Meyer
Mrs. Brill: Cindy Jayes
Robertson Ay: Derrick Wynn
Miss Andrew: Kim Zerke
Mrs. Corry: Claire Tolman
Bird Woman: Alice Holst
Katie Nanna: Bridget Halvorson
Miss Lark: Emily McAlister
Admiral Boom: Jon Cochran
Park Keeper: Noelan Riley
Neleus: Ryan Flanders
Miss Smythe: Maddie Bartlett
Bank Chairman: Gordy Handeland
Von Hussler: James Zschunke
John Northbrook: Maggie Bremner
Lead Dancers: Rachel Danielson, Kira Halvorson, Lily Schulz, Zoey Wiseman
Ensemble: Nadia Hummel, Ciel Rogers, Julia Zerke, Ranae Clark, Jessica Jayes, Clara McIntyre, Keely Wells, Emma Potter, Hannah Zerke
Creative Team/Crew
Director/Designer: John Deyo
Assistant Director: Kim Potter
Musical Director: Brian Johnson
Vocal Director: Kim Zerke
Stage Managers: Blythe Johnson and Andrew Breitsprecher
Choreographer: Bridget Halvorson
Costumes: Madlain Vander and Mary Hoffman
Magical: Props Jim Jayes
Orchestra
Conductor: Brian Johnson
Piano: Rachel Sippel
Percussion: Kelly Bahl, Blake Zimmerli
Bass: Scott Anderson
Cello: Timothy Rietz, Haley Raff, Thomas Walker
Clarinet: Fletcher Anderson
Oboe/English Horn: Kylie Pape
French Horn: Amalie Niethammer
Trumpet: Tim Davis, Libby Zafft, Richard Zellar
Trombone: Arn Huizinga