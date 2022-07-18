Roselle A. Anderson, 64

Roselle Ann Anderson, age 64, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home in Austin. Roselle Ann was born November 1, 1957, to Marvin and Dorothy (Lundene) Anderson in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School. Roselle worked as a dietary aide for several years at the Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin. She enjoyed watching tv, listening to music, crocheting, macrame projects, and spending time with family. Roselle will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel (Anderson) Kamp of Austin, MN; siblings, Marilyn Bublitz of Osage, Iowa, Paul (Sharon) Anderson of Springfield, Oregon, Dale Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, Marlene Tate of Austin, Minnesota, John Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, Ronald (Mary) Anderson of Austin, Minnesota, and Kristine (Douglas) Kastenschmidt of Fountain City, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy Anderson; sisters, Cecilia (Steven) Johnson and Gloria Anderson; brother, Deverne Anderson; and nephew, Leo Bublitz.

Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.